Amendments to Constitution Must Consolidate Russian Society - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Future amendments to the Russian constitution must unite all citizens of the country, regardless of their nationality, wealth, religion and the place of residence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with the heads of the State Duma's political groups.

"It is crucial that the amended constitution must unit people, regardless of their political views, wealth, a region where they live, nationality and religion," Putin said, adding that the constitution must consolidate the Russian society.