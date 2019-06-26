Two amendments were added to a draft resolution in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) canceling a proposal to restore rights of the Russian delegation

The draft resolution on the rights of the organization is being discussed on Wednesday.

The amendments were submitted by lawmakers from Ukraine and Baltic countries, according to a document obtained by Sputnik.

PACE will listen to reports on the draft, discuss it and then vote on the amendments. Afterward, there will be a vote on the resolution with the amendments that had been passed.

Representatives of Russia will not vote on the draft but they can take part in the debate.