MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) As the expected amendments to the Russian constitution will increase the role of the parliament, they should also envision a more important role for the prime minister and bolster his status, Accounts Chamber Chairman Alexey Kudrin has told Sputnik, commenting on the recent proposals by President Vladimir Putin.

Putin delivered his annual address to the country's parliament on Wednesday, during which he proposed that the lower house choose the candidature of the prime minister instead of just approving the president's choice. After that, the entire Russian government resigned to provide the president with the opportunity to implement the changes.

Putin then nominated Mikhail Mishustin, currently the head of the Federal Tax Service, as the new prime minister. The lower chamber will consider the appointment later on Thursday.

"Of course, it is necessary to increase the role of the prime minister and his status," Kudrin said, commenting on Putin's proposed amendments to the constitution.

If Putin's initiatives are implemented, the status of the parliament will be bolstered as well, since the prime minister will become more responsible before the legislature, Kudrin added.