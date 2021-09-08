Amendments to Russian Foreign Agent Law Can Only Be Discussed With New Lower House-Kremlin

Discussions about amendments to Russia's law on foreign agents are only possible after a new composition of the lower chamber of the national parliament is approved, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Discussions about amendments to Russia's law on foreign agents are only possible after a new composition of the lower chamber of the national parliament is approved, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"It is too early to discuss this.

You know that in fact the parliament should be formed, a commission should be formed, and so on. Then expert negotiations will begin ... Such a conversation is hardly possible without participation of parliamentarians, and the parliament is yet to be elected, so we just need to wait, we need to have a bit of patience. We see some constructive proposals and we will discuss their feasibility with experts," Peskov told reporters.