(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Amendments to the wine law in Russia will have a negative effect on Italian exports, Italian Ambassador in Moscow Pasquale Terracciano told Sputnik, adding that several manufacturers have already reported that their cargo has been blocked at Russian customs.

Under the new law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreign champagne producers must label their products as "sparkling wine" in the Russian market. French alcoholic beverages producer Moet Hennessy has suspended deliveries of champagne to Russia in connection with the new law.

According to the Italian ambassador, the introduction of new laws on wine was dictated by the absolutely natural need to regulate the alcoholic beverages market, including wine production in Russia, in order to support local production and protect consumers.

"We perfectly understand and share this approach. Nevertheless, some aspects of the innovations confuse us, since they contradict the international generally accepted rules in force in this area," Terracciano said.

The diplomat mentioned the rules of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV).

"In particular, I mean the new labeling standards, the obligation of new registration for importers, cellar inspections. Several manufacturers have already informed me that their cargo has been blocked at Russian customs. Of course, this will hit Italian exports and also have negative consequences for Russian consumers: there will be less choice and higher prices," the ambassador said.