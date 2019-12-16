UrduPoint.com
Amendments To Ukrainian Constitution Proposed By Zelenskyy Contradict Minsk Deals - DPR

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Draft amendments to the Ukrainian constitution proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy contradict the Package of Measures to settle the conflict in Donbas, representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Trilateral Contact Group, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said Monday.

Earlier, Zelenskyy registered in the Verkhovna Rada the bill "On Amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine (regarding the decentralization of power)." The document envisioned changing the administrative and territorial structure of the country and introducing the institution of the prefect. The text did not say anything about the special status of Donbas.

"The draft constitutional amendments submitted by the Ukrainian president to the Verkhovna Rada categorically contradict the Package of Measures and the entire essence of peace negotiations," Nikonorova said in a statement.

