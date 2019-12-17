Amendments to Ukrainian Constitution Run Counter to Minsk Deals - LPR Parliament Speaker

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Kiev's bill on amendments to the constitution of Ukraine runs counter to the Minsk agreements, Denis Miroshnichenko, speaker of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) People's Council, said Monday.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy registered in the Verkhovna Rada the bill "On Amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine (regarding the decentralization of power).

" The document envisioned changing the administrative and territorial structure of the country and introducing the institution of the prefect. The text did not say anything about the special status of Donbas.

"The draft law sent by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Verkhovna Rada to amend the country's constitution in order to decentralize power runs counter to the Minsk agreements and can already be considered a law on usurpation of power at the initial stage," Miroshnichenko said in a statement available to Sputnik.