America 'is Back' Trump Touts In Congress Speech
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Donald Trump declared "America is back" Tuesday in his first address to Congress since returning to power, facing instant Democratic hostility as he touted radical social and economic policies, while hailing his billionaire adviser Elon Musk.
With Musk, the world's richest person, among those attending the primetime televised speech, the 78-year-old Republican said after less than two months back in power he is "just getting started."
The "American dream is unstoppable," he declared.
Almost every line got loud applause from Republican Party members, including on two occasions when Trump singled out Musk, who stood up to salute the Congress.
But protests also began within minutes.
One Democratic congressman, Al Green, was ordered ejected because he refused to stop heckling, claiming Trump has no mandate to dismantle healthcare programs, and shaking his walking stick at the president.
