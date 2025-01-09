Open Menu

America Mourns Former President Jimmy Carter At State Funeral

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Jimmy Carter was to be honored Thursday with a state funeral at Washington's National Cathedral, amid a groundswell of tributes honoring the 39th US president and the last from the so-called Greatest Generation.

The service caps a week of mourning that has seen Americans quietly filing past the flag-draped coffin in the US Capitol to pay their respects to Carter, who died on December 29 at the age of 100 in his home state of Georgia.

President Joe Biden will deliver the eulogy for his fellow Democrat at the Episcopal church that has been a traditional venue for send-offs of US presidents, from Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan to George H.W. Bush.

Biden revealed in an interview with USA Today published Wednesday that Carter had asked him to do the honors when the pair -- longstanding friends -- met for the last time four years ago.

