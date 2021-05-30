UrduPoint.com
American Actor Gavin MacLeod Of 'The Love Boat' Dies At 90 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 05:20 AM

American Actor Gavin MacLeod of 'The Love Boat' Dies at 90 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) American tv and film actor Gavin MacLeod known for his role as Capt. Merrill Stubing on "The love Boat," has died at the age of 90, US media report.

MacLeod's nephew, Mark See, told Variety that the actor died early on Saturday.

The Hollywood Reporter said that the death was confirmed by Ron Celona, artistic director of the Coachella Valley Repertory.

According to US media reports, MacLeod died in his Palm Desert home. He had been suffering from poor health, but no exact cause of death was given.

MacLeod was well-known in the 1970s and 80s thanks to his roles in dozens of TV shows, including "Mary Tyler Moore" and "The Love Boat," as well as several movies.

More Stories From World

