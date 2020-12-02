UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX Flight Aims To Reassure

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:17 PM

American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX flight aims to reassure

The Boeing 737 MAX will take another key step in its comeback to commercial travel on Wednesday by attempting to reassure the public with a test flight by American Airlines conducted for the news media

Dallas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Boeing 737 MAX will take another key step in its comeback to commercial travel on Wednesday by attempting to reassure the public with a test flight by American Airlines conducted for the news media.

After being grounded for 20 months following two deadly crashes, US air safety officials in mid-November cleared the MAX to return to service following changes to the plane and pilot training protocols.

Brazilian authorities have also okayed the MAX to fly again, while European officials are expected to approve the MAX's return by the end of January 2021. China remains the main mystery as far as when it expects the MAX to fly again.

American Airlines plans an initial commercial flight on December 29.

The test flight Wednesday between American's headquarters in Dallas and its maintenance center in Tulsa is intended to bolster public confidence in the jet.

The MAX had been a cash cow for Boeing prior to the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes that together claimed 346 lives. Those calamities plunged the aerospace giant into a crisis that was worsened by the coronavirus and its devastating impact on commercial air travel.

Investigations identified a principal cause of the two crashes as a faulty flight handling system that was supposed to keep the plane from stalling as it ascended but instead forced the nose of the plane downward.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) required Boeing to upgrade this system to address the flaw.

FAA chief Steve Dickson described the process for recertifying the jet as exhaustive. Dickson himself piloted a test flight and said last month he was "100 percent comfortable" with having his family fly in the jet.

Boeing also plans to establish an operations center to monitor MAX flights in real time.

But those efforts are not enough for families of victims of the crashes, who dismissed the American Airlines flight as a "media stunt," according to Clifford Law Offices, which is representing the relatives in litigation against Boeing.

"The promotional flight is arranged by the American Airlines marketing team simply because the company made the mistake of buying more MAX aircraft than almost any other airline," said Michael Stumo, whose daughter died in the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

"Passengers should avoid this aircraft because others are safer."With 24 MAX planes in its fleet, American Airlines has the second-largest number of planes, after Southwest Airlines with 34.

Related Topics

China Company Died Dickson Tulsa Dallas January December Family Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Three wounded in stabbing at Dutch supermarket: po ..

2 minutes ago

German Defense Ministry Knows About Shoigu's Criti ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Sentences Three Activists to Prison for ..

2 minutes ago

Legendary UK Retailer Debenhams Sees Website Overw ..

2 minutes ago

PA made record legislation during current govt's t ..

16 minutes ago

EU to Review Russian Businessman's Request to Lift ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.