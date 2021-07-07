UrduPoint.com
American Airlines Cancels 3 Flights To Haiti After President Assassinated - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) American Airlines has canceled three flights to Haiti after the assassination of the country's President Jovenel Moise and will evaluate situation to adjust its schedule, company spokesperson Whitney Zastrow told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The airport is closed, so we've canceled our flights out of Port-au-Prince (PAP) today and will continue evaluating and adjusting our schedule as needed. We currently operate three departures a day out of PAP," Zastrow said.

