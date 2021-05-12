American Airlines Cancels Flights to Tel Aviv on May 12-13 - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) American Airlines canceled flights to Tel Aviv for Wednesday and Thursday due to the escalation of violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories, a company spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"American Airlines canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv today and tomorrow," the spokesperson said.

Since Monday evening, Israel and the Gaza Strip have exchanged hundreds of rockets that caused fatalities on both sides. The escalation follows days of clashes in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to side with Jewish settlers requesting the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the city's neighborhood.