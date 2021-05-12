UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

American Airlines Cancels Flights To Tel Aviv On May 12-13 - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

American Airlines Cancels Flights to Tel Aviv on May 12-13 - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) American Airlines canceled flights to Tel Aviv for Wednesday and Thursday due to the escalation of violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories, a company spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"American Airlines canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv today and tomorrow," the spokesperson said.

Since Monday evening, Israel and the Gaza Strip have exchanged hundreds of rockets that caused fatalities on both sides. The escalation follows days of clashes in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to side with Jewish settlers requesting the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the city's neighborhood.

Related Topics

Israel Gaza Company Jerusalem Jew From Court

Recent Stories

Several Top Hamas Commanders Killed in Gaza - Isra ..

41 minutes ago

FWMC devises cleanliness plan for Eid holidays

41 minutes ago

Russian Frigate Adm. Gorshkov to Conduct Final Tes ..

41 minutes ago

All COVID vaccination centers in Sindh province to ..

41 minutes ago

AC Khuzdar urges Ulema & Khatibs to play role for ..

45 minutes ago

Provincial health minister pays rich tribute to nu ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.