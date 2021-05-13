UrduPoint.com
American Airlines Cancels Flights To Tel Aviv On May 12-13 - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) American Airlines canceled flights to Tel Aviv for Wednesday and Thursday due to the escalation of violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories, a company spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"American Airlines canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv today and tomorrow," the spokesperson said.

Since Monday evening, Israel and the Gaza Strip have exchanged hundreds of rockets that caused fatalities on both sides. The escalation follows days of clashes in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to side with Jewish settlers requesting the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the city's neighborhood.

United Airlines also canceled all flights to Tel Aviv from Tuesday to Wednesday due to the unrest, a company spokesperson told Sputnik.

Delta Airlines did not immediately respond to Sputnik about flight cancellations to Tel Aviv but the company website warns about possible flight cancellations due to the violence as well.

