Open Menu

American Airlines Flight Lands In Rome After 'alleged Bomb Scare'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 12:30 AM

American Airlines flight lands in Rome after 'alleged bomb scare'

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome Sunday afternoon following an "alleged bomb scare", an Italian airport spokesman said.

The Boeing plane carrying 199 passengers plus crew landed at Rome's Fiumicino airport at 5:22 pm (1622 GMT) without incident.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the plane had landed safely "after the crew reported a security issue."

The flight was escorted by two military fighter planes, the Italian airport spokesman said, and "all passengers were disembarked and received assistance" at Rome's airport.

Airport operations were not affected, the same source said.

The flight took off from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday at around 8:11 pm local time (01:11 GMT Sunday), according to flight tracking website Flight Aware.

American Airlines is one of the largest US air carriers, and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

The airline did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Its international operations serve more than 60 countries outside of the United States, according to the airline's website.

Recent Stories

Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at X ..

Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at Xposure 2025

3 minutes ago
 Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over ..

Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over Manchester City

32 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Zainoun of Morocc ..

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Zainoun of Morocco as leading Arab Hope Maker

33 minutes ago
 Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

1 hour ago
 UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister discuss str ..

UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour ..

Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour title

2 hours ago
United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partner ..

United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partners at Munich Security Conferenc ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cas ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cash dividend for 2024

3 hours ago
 Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomo ..

Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for ..

Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for change

3 hours ago
 3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on ..

3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on 25 February

4 hours ago
 AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dh ..

AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World