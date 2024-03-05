Open Menu

American Airlines Orders 260 Jets From Airbus, Boeing, Embraer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) American Airlines has signed a firm order for a further 85 Airbus A321neo jets, bringing the total number of the European manufacturer's largest single-aisle aircraft it has ordered to 219, Airbus said Monday, with the carrier also increasing orders with Boeing and Brazil's Embraer.

According to the latest Airbus catalogue prices, which are not applied due to discounts, the contract is worth over $11 billion (10.1 billion Euros).

The US carrier underlined its confidence in demand for air travel by saying it is similarly ordering 85 more 737 MAX-10 in a roughly $11.

5 billion deal with Boeing and 90 smaller Embraer E175 aircraft, taking its overall order package, its largest in more than a decade, to 260 jets.

To date, American Airlines have already taken delivery of 70 A321 aircraft.

The carrier's Boeing deal foresees converting a previous order for smaller 30 MAX-8 into MAX-10 -- currently still in their certification process -- with options for a further 75 jets from the US giant.

American Airlines currently has 59 Boeing 737 in service with 71 others on order.

