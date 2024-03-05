American Airlines Orders 260 Jets From Airbus, Boeing, Embraer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) American Airlines has signed a firm order for a further 85 Airbus A321neo jets, bringing the total number of the European manufacturer's largest single-aisle aircraft it has ordered to 219, Airbus said Monday, with the carrier also increasing orders with Boeing and Brazil's Embraer.
According to the latest Airbus catalogue prices, which are not applied due to discounts, the contract is worth over $11 billion (10.1 billion Euros).
The US carrier underlined its confidence in demand for air travel by saying it is similarly ordering 85 more 737 MAX-10 in a roughly $11.
5 billion deal with Boeing and 90 smaller Embraer E175 aircraft, taking its overall order package, its largest in more than a decade, to 260 jets.
To date, American Airlines have already taken delivery of 70 A321 aircraft.
The carrier's Boeing deal foresees converting a previous order for smaller 30 MAX-8 into MAX-10 -- currently still in their certification process -- with options for a further 75 jets from the US giant.
American Airlines currently has 59 Boeing 737 in service with 71 others on order.
Recent Stories
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes
Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia
DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman
DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores
PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Khawaja Asif
More Stories From World
-
Argentina govt suspends state news agency Telam23 minutes ago
-
EU seals deal on banning single-use plastic packaging in cafes from 203053 minutes ago
-
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot2 hours ago
-
US hits Zimbabwe leadership in sanctions revamp2 hours ago
-
Shanaka guides Sri Lanka to dramatic T20 win over Bangladesh2 hours ago
-
'No time to lose', says Tuchel as Bayern plot Lazio comeback2 hours ago
-
Haiti capital 'paralyzed' as state of emergency tightens2 hours ago
-
Haiti capital 'paralyzed' by state of emergency after unrest2 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot3 hours ago
-
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes3 hours ago
-
Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia3 hours ago
-
Gaza war could ignite broader Mideast crisis: UN rights chief warns3 hours ago