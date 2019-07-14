American Airlines Prolongs Ban on Boeing 737 MAX Flights Until November

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) American Airlines has extended its ban on Boeing 737 MAX flights through early November, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

"American [Airlines] is extending cancellations for the MAX through Nov. 2. By doing so, our customers and team members can more reliably plan their upcoming travel on American. In total, approximately 115 flights per day will be canceled through Nov. 2," the company said in a statement.

The move comes right after United Airlines announced its decision to keep Boeing 737 MAX flights out of schedule until November 3.

The airline said it was planning to cancel more than 8,000 flights from July through October.

The aircraft was grounded after two 737 MAX planes crashed within six months of each other ” the first in Indonesia in October 2018 and the second in Ethiopia this March.

The investigations into the incidents showed that flaws in the aircraft's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System contributed to the crashes. Boeing said it was addressing this issue.