UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

American Airlines Reports $2.2 Bn Loss On COVID-19 Hit

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:13 PM

American Airlines reports $2.2 bn loss on COVID-19 hit

American Airlines reported a $2.2 billion loss in the first quarter Thursday following the steep decline in business due to the coronavirus outbreak

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :American Airlines reported a $2.2 billion loss in the first quarter Thursday following the steep decline in business due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The results included a write-down of older aircraft that American is retiring in the wake of the COVID-19 slowdown, which leading airline executives have described as the worst operating environment in their lifetime.

"Never before has our airline, or our industry faced such a significant challenge," said American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker.

"We have moved quickly and aggressively to reduce our costs and bolster our liquidity." The first-quarter loss of $2.2 billion compared with profits of $185 million in the year-ago period.

Revenues dropped 19.6 percent to $8.5 billion.

American said it expects to reduce more than $12 billion in 2020 operating expenditures through lower fuel costs, reductions in service and other measures.

Almost 39,000 employees took early retirement, paid leave or are voluntarily on reduced work schedules, executives said in a letter to employees.

American received $5.8 billion in a payroll support program run by the US Treasury as part of a $2 trillion US relief package.

The company recently had its assets appraised and believes them to be in excess of $10 billion.

"The company expects to pledge a portion of its assets as collateral for future financings, including the approximately $4.75 billion secured loan American has applied for under the CARES Act," American said.

Shares rose 1.0 percent to $12.76 in pre-market trading.

Related Topics

Loan Business Company 2020 Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China agree with Korea to allow fast-track entry f ..

3 minutes ago

Four new cases take coronavirus toll to 68 in Dir ..

3 minutes ago

All efforts to be taken to address problems of pub ..

3 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan pro ..

3 minutes ago

Virus forces delay of English cricket's Hundred un ..

10 minutes ago

Ration distributed among needy and deserving famil ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.