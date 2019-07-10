American Airlines says Boeing 737 MAX grounding hit 2Q profits by $185 mn

American Airlines said Wednesday the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX reduced second-quarter earnings by $185 million even as the company raised a key revenue benchmark because of strong consumer demand

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :American Airlines said Wednesday the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX reduced second-quarter earnings by $185 million even as the company raised a key revenue benchmark because of strong consumer demand.

American, which has 24 of the MAX planes in its portfolio, previously estimated that the grounding would hit 2019 earnings by $350 million.

The carrier has extended its grounding to September 3 due to uncertainty over when the plane will be returned to service after two deadly crashes.

But shares of American rose 2.4 percent in early trading to $33.13 after it lifted its outlook for revenue per available seat mile to a gain of three to four percent from the prior outlook of one to three percent, citing "higher than expected load factor across the system," according to a securities filing.

Last week, Delta Air Lines described flying demand as "strong," amid strong economic conditions.