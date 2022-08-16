American Airlines Says Reached Deal to Purchase Up to 20 Boom Supersonic Aircraft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

American Airlines on Tuesday issued a press release that it has reached an agreement with the Denver-based aerospace company Boom Supersonic for the delivery of up to 20 supersonic aircraft with an option to acquire an additional 40 aircraft

"American Airlines and Boom Supersonic today announced the airline's agreement to purchase up to 20 Overture aircraft, with an option for an additional 40. American has paid a non-refundable deposit on the initial 20 aircraft," the release said.

Overture aircraft will be capable of flying at 1.7 the speed of sound or more than 1,300 miles per hour. Doubling the speed will reduce the duration of a flight from Miami to London to five hours, and from Los Angeles to Honolulu to three hours, the release said.

The airplanes can carry between 65 and 80 passengers while their range will be more than 5,000 miles, the release added.

The Overture is expected to be the first commercial aircraft optimized to run on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and is scheduled to roll out in 2025, start test flights in 2026 and carry passengers by 2029.

In 2021, United Airlines became the first US airline to reach an agreement with Boom Supersonic for the delivery of 15 supersonic aircraft with an option for an additional 35.