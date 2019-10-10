UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

American Airlines Sets Jan 16 As Date For Boeing 737 MAX To Resume Flying

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 12:20 AM

American Airlines Sets Jan 16 as Date For Boeing 737 MAX to Resume Flying

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Boeing 737 Max jet, grounded after two deadly crashes, will resume commercial service in mid-January, American Airlines announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Beginning Jan. 16: American expects to slowly phase in the MAX for commercial service and will increase flying on the aircraft throughout the month and into February," the release said.

American said the company is confident that impending software updates to the Boeing 737 MAX will lead to recertification of the aircraft later this year and resumption of commercial service in January.

The 737 Max was grounded following a March 2019 crash in Ethiopia that killed all 189 passengers and crew - the second crash of the plane in less than six months. An October 2018 crash in Indonesia killed all 157 passengers and crew.

Investigators blamed both crashes on faulty software in an automatic pilot system that drove both planes into the ground shortly after takeoff.

Related Topics

Company Lead Indonesia Ethiopia January February March October 2018 2019 All

Recent Stories

US Arrests Defense Intelligence Analyst for Leakin ..

26 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed unveils first floating smart police ..

38 minutes ago

Trump Must Not Exit Open Skies Treaty Without Cons ..

28 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed calls on the city to be ‘In ..

53 minutes ago

UN Ready to Boost Humanitarian Action in Northern ..

28 minutes ago

President of Malta opens first academic conference ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.