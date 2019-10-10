American Airlines Sets Jan 16 as Date For Boeing 737 MAX to Resume Flying

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Boeing 737 Max jet, grounded after two deadly crashes, will resume commercial service in mid-January, American Airlines announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Beginning Jan. 16: American expects to slowly phase in the MAX for commercial service and will increase flying on the aircraft throughout the month and into February," the release said.

American said the company is confident that impending software updates to the Boeing 737 MAX will lead to recertification of the aircraft later this year and resumption of commercial service in January.

The 737 Max was grounded following a March 2019 crash in Ethiopia that killed all 189 passengers and crew - the second crash of the plane in less than six months. An October 2018 crash in Indonesia killed all 157 passengers and crew.

Investigators blamed both crashes on faulty software in an automatic pilot system that drove both planes into the ground shortly after takeoff.