American Airlines Suspends Flights To China Effective Friday - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:37 PM

American Airlines Suspends Flights to China Effective Friday - Statement

American Airlines said in a statement on Friday that it has suspended all flights to and from China amid the novel coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) American Airlines said in a statement on Friday that it has suspended all flights to and from China amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Based on the US Department of State's recent increase of the China travel Advisory to a Level 4 (Do Not Travel), American is suspending its operations to and from the Chinese mainland beginning today through March 27," the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, Delta Air Lines said that it temporarily suspended all flights to and from China from February 6 to April 30.

American Airlines said that its specialists are contacting affected passengers directly to accommodate their needs. "We will continue to evaluate the schedule for March 28 and beyond and make any adjustments as necessary," the company said.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected last December in Wuhan in the Hubei province. Since, more than 9,600 people have been infected with the virus and 213 have died in China. The coronavirus has spread to 19 countries.

