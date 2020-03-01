American Airlines Suspends Flights To Milan Until April 24 Over COVID-19 Spread in Italy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) American Airlines announced that it had suspended flights between Italy's Milan with New York and Miami until April 24 due to the spread of the coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19, in the European country.

On Saturday, Washington recommended US nationals to refrain from visiting the virus-affected Italy and South Korea, as well as authorized new travel restrictions on Iran amid coronavirus fears.

"Due to the reduction in demand, American Airlines is suspending operations to and from Milan, Italy, and New York (JFK) and Miami (MIA).

Flights to Milan are scheduled to resume April 25," the company said on Saturday.

So far, Italy has recorded more than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus disease, which marks the highest number of infected people in Europe. The death toll in the country stood at 29. Meanwhile, on a global scale, to date, the coronavirus disease has infected over 85,000 people, of whom 2,900 have died and nearly 40,000 have recovered.