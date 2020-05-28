UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

American Airlines To Cut 30% Of Management Staff

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:20 PM

American Airlines to cut 30% of management staff

American Airlines will cut 30 percent of its management and support staff in its latest belt-tightening move during the prolonged COVID-19 downturn, the company disclosed Thursday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :American Airlines will cut 30 percent of its management and support staff in its latest belt-tightening move during the prolonged COVID-19 downturn, the company disclosed Thursday.

The big US carrier outlined a series of measures to reduce headcount throughout its operations in an email to staff that was released in a securities filing Thursday.

American currently has a team of 17,000 people in management and support, meaning the actions planned will cut about 5,100 jobs.

The move follows statements from United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and other carriers that have signaled deep job cuts due to sinking air travel demand from coronavirus shutdowns.

The company has established a voluntary departure program for this staff, but "will have to take the difficult step of involuntary separations" if there are not enough volunteers, said Elise Eberwein, executive vice president at American Airlines, in the memo.

Affected staff will remain on payroll through the end of September. As part of a Federal bailout under the CARES Act, major US carriers agreed to not undertake involuntary employee layoffs or furloughs through September 30, 2020.

American has already trimmed down somewhat, with almost 39,000 staff members taking voluntary leave or early retirement.

The company also plans to open a new voluntary downsizing program in June for in-flight crews.

"As we have previously stated, our preferred outcome is to properly size our frontline team for the future without having to implement involuntary furloughs," Eberwein said.

"This is a goal, though, not a commitment, and a stretch goal at that. We will be working with our unions in the weeks and months ahead in hopes of developing programs to facilitate that goal."

Related Topics

Company Job June September 2020 From Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police reopens driving schools, licencing ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince discusses oil markets stability ..

6 minutes ago

RTA offers 300 distinctive 4 and 5-digit number pl ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents ..

51 seconds ago

Karachi Sports Forum for help of athletes facing f ..

52 seconds ago

Recruitment of teachers on fully merit: MPA Shah F ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.