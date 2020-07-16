UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

American Airlines To Furlough 25,000 Employees In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:27 PM

American Airlines to furlough 25,000 employees in October

American Airlines will issue notices to 25,000 employees that they face potential furloughs on Oct. 1, top two executives said in a memo to employees Wednesday

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :American Airlines will issue notices to 25,000 employees that they face potential furloughs on Oct. 1, top two executives said in a memo to employees Wednesday.

The Federal bailout for the airline industry, which will be lifted on Oct.

1, prohibited layoffs, involuntary furloughs or pay cuts for employees.

The furloughs will include around 10,000 flight attendants and 2,500 pilots.

"We hope to reduce the actual number of furloughs significantly through enhanced leave and early-out programs for represented workgroups, which we are announcing today," the memo said.

Related Topics

Industry Top

Recent Stories

President issues Federal Decree restructuring Cent ..

1 minute ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain announces to tender resign ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea on alert over imported virus cases coming ..

4 minutes ago

South Korean prosecutors open probe into North's K ..

4 minutes ago

Rare chance for West Indies to seal series win in ..

4 minutes ago

‘Veena Malik may be suitable candidate for the p ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.