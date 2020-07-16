American Airlines to furlough 25,000 employees in October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :American Airlines will issue notices to 25,000 employees that they face potential furloughs on Oct. 1, top two executives said in a memo to employees Wednesday.

The Federal bailout for the airline industry, which will be lifted on Oct.

1, prohibited layoffs, involuntary furloughs or pay cuts for employees.

The furloughs will include around 10,000 flight attendants and 2,500 pilots.

"We hope to reduce the actual number of furloughs significantly through enhanced leave and early-out programs for represented workgroups, which we are announcing today," the memo said.