American Airlines to lay off 19,000 workers in October without new aid

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :American Airlines said on Tuesday it will lay off 19,000 workers on October 1, in addition to thousands more who left the company or agreed to voluntary furloughs, unless Congress offers more aid.

"Approximately 19,000 of our team members will be involuntarily furloughed or separated from the company on October 1," American said in a regulatory filing, explaining the cuts are needed because flights have not recovered amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the company said the job losses could be curbed if Congress extends a program under the CARES Act rescue package that helped airlines struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic retain their staff through the end of September.