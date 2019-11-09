American Airlines to Resume Service of 737 MAX Aircraft on March 5 - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Boeing said in a press release that American Airlines will resume service of its 737 MAX fleet in early March 2020.

"American Airlines remains in continuous contact with the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation and Boeing," the release said on Friday. "Based on the latest guidance, American anticipates that the resumption of scheduled commercial service on American's fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will occur March 5, 2020."

American Airlines will run exhibition flights prior to March 5 once the aircraft is certified, the release said.

Earlier on Friday, Southwest Airlines announced it would postpone service of its 737 MAX fleet until March 6, 2020.

On October 23, Boeing said it expects to receive federal regulatory approval for the 737 MAX aircraft to return to commercial service by December.

In October 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX plane crashed in the sea off the coast of Indonesia, and half a year later, another aircraft of the same model crashed in Ethiopia. The two tragedies killed a total of 346 people. The investigation revealed that errors in the functioning of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System were the likely cause of the crashes.

In the wake of the two deadly accidents, aviation authorities and carriers around the world either grounded all 737 MAX series aircraft, or closed their airspace to them. The US Federal Aviation Administration introduced a ban on this model.