American Airlines to Spray Plane Interiors With Long-Lasting COVID-19 Killing Chemical

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) An antiviral coating that kills the novel coronavirus and lingers on sprayed surfaces will enhance efforts to keep airline passengers safe, American Airlines said in a press release.

"Thanks to rigorous evaluations conducted by the experienced professionals at the EPA [US Environmental Protection Agency], the American Airlines team and Allied BioScience, our multi-tiered program will become even stronger at safeguarding our customers and team members from virus such as coronavirus and the flu," American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour said in the release on Monday.

In the coming months, American will begin using SurfaceWise2 for electrostatic spraying on surfaces inside its aircraft with plans to use the product throughout its entire fleet, including those in its American Eagle regional partners, the release said.

Paired with the use of face coverings, thorough cleaning protocols and high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, the use of SurfaceWise2 will make the travel experience even safer for team members and customers who are ready to return to the skies, the release said.

HEPA filters allow the atmosphere in passenger cabins to be replaced with clean air every two to four minutes, the release added.

Additional protection measures now deployed between flights also include hand-cleaning seat buckles, seats, tray tables and numerous other surfaces, according to the release.

US airlines carried 8.4 million domestic and international passengers in May 2020, down 89.6 percent from May 2019, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.