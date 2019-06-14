American Association of Russian Women Opens Branches in Seattle, Columbus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The American Association of Russian Women (AARW) has expanded it representation by opening new branches in two cities in the United States, AARW Executive Director Larisa Petrenko told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We expanded our representation in the United States and opened two new branches in Seattle, Washington and Columbus, Ohio," Petrenko said.

AARW was established in 2011 and its mission is to achieve a successful integration of Russian-speaking women in the United States' cultural and social milieu. As part of achieving the mission, AARW provides various forms of assistance to Russian-speaking women who have arrived in the United States from other countries.

Petrenko pointed out that the Russian-speaking communities in the US states of Washington and Ohio are significant and AARW was able to find "trustworthy women leaders" in those communities.

"Our objective is to unite Russian speaking women all over the country in order to assist each other in the challenging paths of assimilation in the United States," Petrenko said.

Petrenko pointed out that women have a major role in the process and can achieve more with each other's support.

AARW members who already have gained any relevant experience can share it with others, Petrenko said.

The several hundred AARW members provide - and obtain - assistance with respect to culture, education, legal advice and small business support among other areas.