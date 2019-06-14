UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

American Association Of Russian Women Opens Branches In Seattle, Columbus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

American Association of Russian Women Opens Branches in Seattle, Columbus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The American Association of Russian Women (AARW) has expanded it representation by opening new branches in two cities in the United States, AARW Executive Director Larisa Petrenko told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We expanded our representation in the United States and opened two new branches in Seattle, Washington and Columbus, Ohio," Petrenko said.

AARW was established in 2011 and its mission is to achieve a successful integration of Russian-speaking women in the United States' cultural and social milieu. As part of achieving the mission, AARW provides various forms of assistance to Russian-speaking women who have arrived in the United States from other countries.

Petrenko pointed out that the Russian-speaking communities in the US states of Washington and Ohio are significant and AARW was able to find "trustworthy women leaders" in those communities.

"Our objective is to unite Russian speaking women all over the country in order to assist each other in the challenging paths of assimilation in the United States," Petrenko said. 

Petrenko pointed out that women have a major role in the process and can achieve more with each other's support.

AARW members who already have gained any relevant experience can share it with others, Petrenko said.

The several hundred AARW members provide - and obtain - assistance with respect to culture, education, legal advice and small business support among other areas.

Related Topics

Business Education Russia Washington Columbus Seattle United States Women All From Share

Recent Stories

Peshawar Team Wins One Million Pakistani Rupees in ..

4 minutes ago

UIT Alumni Organize Thalassemia Awareness Event

12 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 to depart for South Africa on Saturda ..

14 minutes ago

Bhutan to double teacher pay

6 minutes ago

Artillery attack wounds family in east Ukraine

6 minutes ago

'Most of women low-paid in Punjab' : Khawar Mumtaz ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.