- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
American-Born Swiss Singer Tina Turner Dies At Age Of 83
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) American-born Swiss singer Tina Turner died on Wednesday at the age of 83, as confirmed on her social media.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," the latest post on her social media read.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes
Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..
Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President
549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa University conferred degrees b ..
Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Country - Reports
Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting peace, stability and developme ..
More Stories From World
-
US Aircraft Carrier Gerald R. Ford Arrives in Norway to Participate in Drills - Navy3 minutes ago
-
Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Filing3 minutes ago
-
Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President3 minutes ago
-
Poland to Pay EU $187Mln in Fines Over Failure to Comply With ECJ Rulings - Reports4 minutes ago
-
Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Filing12 minutes ago
-
Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President12 minutes ago
-
US Aircraft Carrier Gerald R. Ford Arrives in Norway to Participate in Drills - Navy23 minutes ago
-
Russian Customs Chief Expects EAEU Integration to Generate $650Bln by 203036 minutes ago
-
Kremlin Calls Changing Date of Celebration of Orthodox Christmas in Ukraine 'Madness'36 minutes ago
-
Le Pen Counters Russia Ties Accusation by Saying No French, EU Banks Agreed to Grant Loan33 minutes ago
-
US Concerned About Talks Between UN, Russian Children's Rights Official - State Dept.34 minutes ago
-
Canada, Saudi Arabia Agree to Restore Diplomatic Ties - Global Affairs34 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.