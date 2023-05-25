- Home
American-Born Swiss Singer Tina Turner Dies At Age Of 83
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 12:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) American-born Swiss singer Tina Turner died on Wednesday at the age of 83, as confirmed on her social media.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," the latest post on her social media read.
