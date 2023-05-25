UrduPoint.com

American-Born Swiss Singer Tina Turner Dies At Age Of 83

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 12:30 AM

American-Born Swiss Singer Tina Turner Dies at Age of 83

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) American-born Swiss singer Tina Turner died on Wednesday at the age of 83, as confirmed on her social media.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," the latest post on her social media read.

