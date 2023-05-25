American-Born Swiss Singer Tina Turner Dies at Age of 83

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) American-born Swiss singer Tina Turner died on Wednesday at the age of 83, as confirmed on her social media.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," the latest post on her social media read.

Reports suggest Turner died after a long illness at her home in the city of Kusnacht near Zurich in Switzerland.

Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. Her husband Erwin Bach donate a kidney to save her life.

Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in the US city of Brownsville, Tennessee, and showed aptitude for singing early on.

The iconic singer won eight Grammy Awards throughout her career and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

She is behind such hit songs as "The Best" and "What's love Got To Do With It." The title track of the film "Goldeneye" of the James bond Series was performed by Turner.

In November 1996, Turner visited Russia for the first time during her tour in support of the ninth solo studio album "Wildest Dreams," released in April of that year. The singer visited again in 2008 for a concert at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow celebrating the state-owned gas company Gazprom's 15-year anniversary.

In October 2021, Turner sold the rights to her music catalog for reported $50 million to the music publishing company BMG.