American Charged for Killing Mom Who Worked for Pentagon in Bahrain - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) A US citizen has been charged for allegedly killing his mother who worked as a Defense Department employee in Bahrain, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Giovonni Pope, 27, was charged with murder by way of criminal complaint in the District of Maryland Tuesday," the release said on Friday.

"US military authorities in Bahrain arrested Pope and his initial appearance was held via video teleconference, at which time he was ordered detained and removed to the United States pursuant to the Military Extraterritorial Jurisdiction Act."

Pope allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Bahrain on January 31, the release said.

Pope had attempted to dispose evidence of the crime and purchased a plane ticket to return to the United States hours after the incident happened, however, he was apprehended by US military authorities in Bahrain, the release added.