American Civil Liberties Union Elects First Black Leader - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The American Civil Liberties Union in a statement on Monday said it elected a Black leader for the first time in its more than century of existence.

The ACLU is the most prominent civil rights group in the United States with a long history of involvement in the country's most decisive legal cases, such as the Scopes Monkey Trial (1925), the Roe v. Wade (1973) abortion ruling, and Brown v. Board of education (1954) segregation decision, to name a few. The ACLU also controversially defended the right of the US Nazi party to march through Jewish-majority Skokie, Illinois in 1978.

"The American Civil Liberties Union announced today that its national board elected Deborah Archer as its new president," the release said. "The election of Deborah Archer marks the first time a Black person will lead the ACLU's board of directors.

The ACLU said Archer had an established record as a civil rights lawyer, scholar, and teacher with extensive experience on racial justice and constitutional matters.

"The ACLU has proven itself as an invaluable voice in the fight for civil rights in the last four years of the Trump era, and we are better positioned than ever to face the work ahead. This organization has been part of every important battle for civil liberties during our first century... I could not be more excited to get to work," Archer said in the release

The ACLU filed 413 legal actions against the Trump administration, took over 100 legal actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and filed more than 37 lawsuits to ensure access to the polls, the release said.

