American Consumerism Still Depressed By COVID-19 as Purchases Slow - Survey

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) US consumers, who account for 70% of the economy, remain depressed by the coronavirus pandemic as fear of slowing growth and higher inflation prompts them to delay purchases whenever possible, University of Michigan said in its final consumer survey for September.

The closely-followed index of consumer sentiment showed a final reading of 72.8 in September versus 70.3 in August, but the survey still showed that many buyers are wary, the poll's chief economist Richard Curtin said. "Consumers do not view economic conditions as conducive to establishing an inflationary psychology, a self-fulfilling prophecy. Instead, consumers have favored postponement due to what they still consider a transient spike in prices."

In an earlier survey for September, University of Michigan reported that the Americans' desire to purchase homes, cars and household items was near historic lows due to high prices.

Curtin said little has changed since consumers are still bogged down by "depressed optimism, initially sparked by the Delta variant and supported by persistent inflation and unfavorable long-term prospects for the national economy.

The survey showed that higher inflation, even if proclaimed to be transient, has already decreased living standards in the United States, and further damage is expected as just 18% of all households anticipate the income gains would be greater than the expected inflation rate.

"While the decline in real income expectations has been tempered by more generous pandemic relief, the partisan wrangling over a debt extension of a few months is likely to only lengthen the period of uncertainty about federal policies," Curtin said. "Market interest rates have also recently risen and those increases are likely to add additional restraints on consumer purchases."

The Federal Reserve's key inflation gauge grew at the same pace for a third straight month in August, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

The core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index, which is stripped of volatile food and energy prices, expanded by 3.6% in the year to August, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a unit of the Commerce Department, reported. The index grew by the same rate in the 12 months to July and June.