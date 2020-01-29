UrduPoint.com
American Evacuees From China Arrive At Air Base In California For Coronavirus Screening

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:23 PM

American Evacuees From China Arrive at Air Base in California for Coronavirus Screening

A US chartered plan with 201 diplomats, dependents and civilians arrived at an air base in California on Wednesday, where they will be monitored for symptoms of the novel coronavirus during a period of quarantine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) A US chartered plan with 201 diplomats, dependents and civilians arrived at an air base in California on Wednesday, where they will be monitored for symptoms of the novel coronavirus during a period of quarantine.

The airplane landed at about 11:20 a.m. in Riverside, California, in order to be transferred to the March Air Reserve Base. The base is located 63 miles east of Los Angeles.

The airplane was originally set to land at California's Ontario International Airport, but officials decided on Tuesday night to divert the airplane to Riverside so they can be sent to the March Air Reserve Base.

The Defense Department said evacuees will be isolated from soldiers and monitored by employees from the Department of Health And Human Services (HHS). Any evacuees that show symptoms during the quarantine period will be transferred to local hospitals.

The plane with 201 evacuees first landed in Alaska, where passengers were screened during a refueling stop for flu- and pneumonia-like symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus before heading to California.

