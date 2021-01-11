American Express Cuts Off Political Donations to Senators Who Tried Block Biden Transition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Credit card company American Express said on Monday it will discontinue political donations to lawmakers who tried to subvert the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election win and transition to power.

"The AXP PAC has not contributed to Senators who voted in favor of the objections to certain states' Electoral College results," American Express' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri said in a statement, referring to its Political Action Committee. "Last week's attempts by some congressional members to subvert the presidential election results and disrupt the peaceful transition of power do not align with our American Express Blue Box values; therefore, the AXP PAC will not support them.

"

Republican Senators Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Rick Scott and three others voted on Wednesday to overturn the results of the Electoral College that certified Biden's presidential election win in November. Their attempt failed and Congress upheld the victory of Biden, a Democrat, who will be sworn in on January 20.

The senators' actions came despite shock and outrage across the United States for a riot earlier on Wednesday at the Capitol building by Republican president Donald Trump's supporters, who were also trying to block Congress' affirmation of the Electoral College.

Trump, who has refused to concede to Biden since the November election, is under pressure now to resign or be forced out of office before his term ends in the next nine days.