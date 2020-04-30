American Express Violates US Sanctions by Helping WMD Merchant Move Cash - Treasury

American Express Travel Related Services Company (Amex) has violated US sanctions against weapons of mass destruction proliferators by processing 41 transactions totaling more than $35,000 for Gerhard Wisser, a sanctioned manufacturer of equipment needed to make nuclear bombs, the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) American Express travel Related Services Company (Amex) has violated US sanctions against weapons of mass destruction proliferators by processing 41 transactions totaling more than $35,000 for Gerhard Wisser, a sanctioned manufacturer of equipment needed to make nuclear bombs, the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release on Monday.

"OFAC found that Amex issued a prepaid card to, and processed 41 transactions totaling $35,246.82 on behalf of, Gerhard Wisser, a Specially Designated National (SDN).

These violations were the result of human error and screening system defects. Amex remediated and disclosed the violations to OFAC," the release said.

As a result, there was no monetary penalty associated with Treasury Department's finding, according to the release.

Wisser, a German national living in South Africa, was involved in manufacturing pipes and other equipment needed to produce weapons grade uranium as part of a global proliferation network created by Pakistani scientist A.Q. Khan, according to media reports.