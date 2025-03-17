American Jorgenson Defends Paris-Nice Title
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Nice, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Defending champion Matteo Jorgenson won the eight-day Paris-Nice race on Sunday, crossing the finish line on the French Riviera in second place as another American, Magnus Sheffield, won the stage from a solo attack.
Visma's Jorgenson started out last Sunday as his team's co-leader with two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard who pulled out in midweek due to a hand injury.
"It was stressful, all week, but I did it," said Nice resident Jorgenson. "We knew it would be tough and draining. But everyone worked.
"I'm happy to be on this team and man, I won this race two years in a row."
Jorgenson and Sheffield have been racing together since junior level.
"I'm happy to see him win, I'll try and catch him later," said Jorgenson of Sheffield.
Jorgenson's teammates could barely hide their joy at seeing the Californian wrap up victory.
"Matteo naturally stands out as a leader because he's probably the most committed of all," his French teammate Axel Zingle said.
"He's a perfectionist. He leaves nothing to chance. It's super motivating to evolve with a leader like that. We really want to do everything we can to support him as best we can."
Vingegaard has been the undisputed leader at Visma for the Tour de France for the past three years and Jorgenson does not expect to dislodge the Dane.
"Not at all, that's not the plan at all," insisted Jorgenson, who plans to once again join forces with Vingegaard at the Tour de France this summer in support of a rider "much stronger" than himself.
The 22-year-old Sheffield of Ineos broke at the bottom of the final climb and crossed the summit and the finish line alone.
Up-and-coming German hope Florian Lipowitz of Red Bull-Bora was second overall, while Dutch climber Thymen Arensman of Ineos was third, with Sheffield fourth and Australian rider Michael Storer rounding out the top five.
The final stage embarked Sunday under sunny skies from the famous Promenade des Anglais and effected a loop into the low Alps over three climbs.
The peloton swooped back down to the Riviera resort chasing Sheffield after a week dominated by testing, wintry conditions, a long way off the event's tagline of the "Race to the Sun".
Denmark's one-day specialist Mads Pedersen attacked all day to ensure he picked up various bonus points to beat Jorgenson to the green sprint jersey by 62 points to 57.
Lipowitz won the white jersey for best under-25 rider and Ineos ended as the top team.
Recent Stories
Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool
Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM
29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
More Stories From World
-
American Jorgenson defends Paris-Nice title3 minutes ago
-
Demonstrators continue to take to New York streets for release of Palestinian student Mahmoud Khalil13 minutes ago
-
Toll in N. Macedonia hip-hop gig blaze rises to 59: interior minister33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy second Hangor-class submarine launched in China2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Navy's second Hangor-class submarine launched in ChinaÂ3 hours ago
-
Pakistan urges 'wholehearted' global commitment to ensure gender parity, women's empowerment5 hours ago
-
Draper stuns two-time defending champ Alcaraz to reach Indian Wells final7 hours ago
-
Nightclub fire in North Macedonia kills at least 50: state agency10 hours ago
-
Formula One: Australian Grand Prix results12 hours ago
-
Norris holds off Verstappen to win rain-hit Australian Grand Prix12 hours ago