American-Muslims Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr Amid Continuing Israeli Atrocities In Gaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 12:00 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Muslims across the United States celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr Sunday, as millions in the Islamic world marked the event under wars, and in the U.S. amid concerns over some of the Trump administration policies.
“We should not forget our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” an Imam, at a New York mosque said. “They have been subjected to unjustified aggression and a lot of violence as the world is watching in silence.”
On Thursday, President Donald Trump hosted a traditional Iftar dinner at the White House, thanking Muslims in the US state of Michigan for supporting his candidacy and praising two mayors in Detroit.
Trump spoke about his experiences meeting Muslims in Michigan last year during his presidential campaign, saying it
was "a very inspirational period of time for me." And he promised to be there for the Muslim community with the president, saying he loves them. His positive remarks toward Muslims were a significant change from his campaign in 2016 when he once said: "I think islam hates us.
"
Big congregations were held in mosques, hotels and open spaces to mark the occasion. According to reports, the prayer places were filled to the capacity, reflecting the growing Muslim population in the United States.
In New York, the main congregation was held at the spacious Islamic Centre where diplomats accredited to the United Nations also participated.
In their sermons at mosques, Imams voiced their deep concerns over the grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and called for the international community to take urgent steps to alleviate their suffering.
Special prayers were offered for the liberation of Palestine and Kashmir as also for the urgent need for Muslim unity, especially amid growing Islamophobia, peace in the Islamic world as well as for inter-faith harmony.
In areas such as Brooklyn, a borough of New York City where Pakistanis are concentrated, prayers were also offered for the well-being and progress of Pakistan as their homeland confronts many challenges, while voicing their full for the Palestinian and Kashmiri peoples.
