Open Menu

American Muslims Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr In Shadow Of Israel's Deadly War Against Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2024 | 09:20 PM

American Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in shadow of Israel's deadly war against Gaza

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Muslims across the United States celebrated the Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, but events were overshadowed by the Israel's destructive war in Gaza that has killed more that 33,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, as fears of Israeli military offensive in Rafah lurk.

Israeli occupation forces kept up combat operations and airstrikes on Gaza even on Eid day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed no let-up in the campaign against Gaza.

“We should not forget our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” an Imam, at a New York mosque said. “They have been subjected to unjustified aggression and a lot of violence as the world is watching in silence.”

Big congregations were held in mosques, hotels and open spaces to mark the event. According to reports, the prayer places were filled to the capacity, reflecting the growing Muslim population in the United States that has now started speaking up in an organized manner to assert their aspirations on issues that are close to their hearts.

Since Oct 7, Muslims, along with fellow Americans, have held massive demonstrations in all major cities to denounce Israeli aggression against Gaza and protesting US support to Israel.

Their representative even boycotted President Joe Biden's traditional Iftar dinner at the white House to protest against continued supply of U.S. arms to Israel.

In New York, the main congregation was held at the spacious Islamic Centre where diplomats accredited to the United Nations also participated.

In their sermons at mosques, Imams voiced their deep concerns over the grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and called for the international community to take urgent steps to alleviate their suffering.

Special prayers were offered for the liberation of Palestine and Kashmir as also for the urgent need for Muslim unity, especially amid growing Islamophobia, peace in the Islamic world as well as for inter-faith harmony.

In areas such as Brooklyn, a borough of New York City where Pakistanis are concentrated, prayers were also offered for the well-being and progress of Pakistan as their homeland confronts many challenges, while voicing their full for the Palestinian and Kashmiri peoples.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Protest World United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Progress New York United States Women Prayer Mosque Muslim Event All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

13 hours ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

1 day ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

2 days ago
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

2 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

2 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

2 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

2 days ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

2 days ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

2 days ago

More Stories From World