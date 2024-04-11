NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Muslims across the United States celebrated the Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, but events were overshadowed by the Israel's destructive war in Gaza that has killed more that 33,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, as fears of Israeli military offensive in Rafah lurk.

Israeli occupation forces kept up combat operations and airstrikes on Gaza even on Eid day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed no let-up in the campaign against Gaza.

“We should not forget our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” an Imam, at a New York mosque said. “They have been subjected to unjustified aggression and a lot of violence as the world is watching in silence.”

Big congregations were held in mosques, hotels and open spaces to mark the event. According to reports, the prayer places were filled to the capacity, reflecting the growing Muslim population in the United States that has now started speaking up in an organized manner to assert their aspirations on issues that are close to their hearts.

Since Oct 7, Muslims, along with fellow Americans, have held massive demonstrations in all major cities to denounce Israeli aggression against Gaza and protesting US support to Israel.

Their representative even boycotted President Joe Biden's traditional Iftar dinner at the white House to protest against continued supply of U.S. arms to Israel.

In New York, the main congregation was held at the spacious Islamic Centre where diplomats accredited to the United Nations also participated.

In their sermons at mosques, Imams voiced their deep concerns over the grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and called for the international community to take urgent steps to alleviate their suffering.

Special prayers were offered for the liberation of Palestine and Kashmir as also for the urgent need for Muslim unity, especially amid growing Islamophobia, peace in the Islamic world as well as for inter-faith harmony.

In areas such as Brooklyn, a borough of New York City where Pakistanis are concentrated, prayers were also offered for the well-being and progress of Pakistan as their homeland confronts many challenges, while voicing their full for the Palestinian and Kashmiri peoples.