American People Need to Know Election Results Right Away, Not Months Later - Trump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The American people will need to know the outcome of their presidential election vote on the night of the voting itself and not days or even months later, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"Must know Election results on the night of the Election, not days, months, or even years later!" Trump said in a Twitter message.

Trump has repeatedly expressed his opposition to introducing the widespread practice of voting by mail to reduce the US population's exposure to the novel coronavirus virus on election day.

Democrats have strongly supported the practice of mail voting arguing that it will enfranchise large numbers of ethnic minorities and poor people who otherwise would not come to vote or be unable to do so.

However, many Republicans contest that the practice greatly increases the risk of widespread voting fraud and would throw increased doubts on the validity of whatever the outcome of the voting will be.