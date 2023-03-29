American Public Opinion on Russian Special Military Op in Ukraine Has Shifted - Polyanskiy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik that he has witnessed a positive shift in US public opinion towards Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

"I personally feel this shift in public opinion," Polyanskiy said.

"At the beginning of our special military operation, many people were disoriented and they had very wrong perception of what our aims are and what is really behind the special military operations."

Polyanskiy said that this shift is particularly obvious when he is invited to American talk shows.

"People are asking more, I will say, in-depth questions," he said.

An AP-NORC poll released in mid-February showed American public support for providing aid to Ukraine dropped by 13% since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, from 60% to 48 percent.