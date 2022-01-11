UrduPoint.com

American Red Cross Says Facing First National Blood Crisis In US Amid Omicron Surge

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 10:35 PM

American Red Cross Says Facing First National Blood Crisis in US Amid Omicron Surge

The American Red Cross said on Tuesday that it is experiencing a blood supply crisis in the United States amid a surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The American Red Cross said on Tuesday that it is experiencing a blood supply crisis in the United States amid a surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

"The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis - its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments," the organization said.

According to Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross, some types of medical care cannot wait.

"Hospitals are still seeing accident victims, cancer patients, those with blood disorders like sickle cell disease, and individuals who are seriously ill who all need blood transfusions to live even as Omicron cases surge across the country. We're doing everything we can to increase blood donations to ensure every patient can receive medical treatments without delay, but we cannot do it without more donors. We need the help of the American people," she explained.

The crisis comes as the United States reported 1.34 million daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to an NBC news tally. Health officials say that 95% of new cases are related to the Omicron variant, which is said to be more contagious but less severe.

