American Rescue Act Makes Record Payout Of $390Bln To 135Mln People - Treasury

Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:21 PM

The US Treasury Department said on Tuesday that its agencies have overseen the disbursement of more than 163 million financial aid payouts totaling $390 billion to residents this year under the American Rescue Plan Act

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The US Treasury Department said on Tuesday that its agencies have overseen the disbursement of more than 163 million financial aid payouts totaling $390 billion to residents this year under the American Rescue Plan Act.

"With this round of payments, the IRS and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service (BFS) have delivered more EIPs and more total direct relief than in any previous round of direct relief," the Treasury Department said.

The Treasury Department said all 50 US states saw more total relief with this round of payments than in previous rounds.

More than half of this direct relief has gone to households making less than $50,000 per year.

Another 10 percent of the payments went to Social Security, Railroad Retirement board, and to Veterans Affairs Department beneficiaries whose incomes were not large enough to be required to file an income tax return, it said.

In total, more than 85 percent of the payments went to households making less than $100,000 a year, it added.

