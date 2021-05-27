UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

American Rescue Plan Impact Payments Total $3.5 Billion In Past 2 Weeks - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 01:40 AM

American Rescue Plan Impact Payments Total $3.5 billion in Past 2 Weeks - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The US distributed 1.8 million Economic Impact Payments under the COVID-19 American Rescue plan totaling $3.5 billion in the past two weeks, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"Today's announcement... brings the total disbursed so far to nearly 167 million payments. They represent a total value of approximately $391 billion since these payments began rolling out to Americans in batches on March 12," a Treasury press release said. "... this includes more than 1.8 million payments with a value of more than $3.5 billion."

Treasury's Internal Revenue Service will continue to make payments under the $1.

9 trillion American Rescue Plan on a weekly basis, using information from 2020 tax returns, the release added.

Treasury urged individuals who do not normally file tax returns to file one for 2020 to ensure they get all the benefits they're entitled to under the law.

The rescue plan provides payments of $1,400 for individuals, $2,800 for married couples filing joint tax returns plus an additional $1,400 for each dependent. The payments are limited to individuals earning less than $75,000 a year and $150,000 for couples.

Related Topics

Married March 2020 All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Foreign assets up to AED392.4 bn by end of Q1&#039 ..

59 minutes ago

ADNOC raises $1.64 bn through successful combined ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed meets board of Al Etihad Credit ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

2 hours ago

Humpback whale found dead on beach in France

29 minutes ago

Govt. will extend help, cooperation to investors: ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.