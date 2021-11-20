American Society Interested in Russian Art Despite Russia-US Tensions - Expert

(@FahadShabbir)

Keen interest in Russian art in the United States has not been dented by the increased tensions between the two countries, Anatoly Bekkerman, the owner of New York's ABA gallery and one of the leading dealers of Russian art in the United States, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Keen interest in Russian art in the United States has not been dented by the increased tensions between the two countries, Anatoly Bekkerman, the owner of New York's ABA gallery and one of the leading dealers of Russian art in the United States, said on Saturday.

"At the level of society, I believe that political events have absolutely no influence. I believe that they have absolutely nothing to do with the market and interest in Russian art," Bekkerman told Sputnik.

To buttress his view, the collector gave an example of a number of successful exhibitions of works by Russian artists in the United States, such as the Kandinsky exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum in New York and the "Face of Our Time" exhibition at the Lowe Art Museum in Miami.

"Americans are interested and Russia has always been an exotic country, and it has always been heard by everyone. This creates, whether bilateral relations are better or worse, such a mysterious exotic place that people are interested in," Bekkerman noted.

In 2010, major Russian and American museums fell victims of an ongoing art-lending freeze between the two countries, caused by the decades-long dispute over a library and an archive, known collectively as the Schneersohn Collection. Not only did the Schneersohn Collection case trigger worsening of already strained bilateral diplomatic relations, but it also hampered the overall cultural exchange between the two countries.� �

On November 9, the ABA gallery opened the exhibition called "Masterpieces of Russian Art from American Collections," in the museum-exhibition complex of the Moscow's Russian academy of Arts. The gallery featured the paintings by Nicholas Roerich, Robert Falk, Konstantin Korovin and Ivan Aivazovsky, some of whose works were being exhibited for the first time in Russia.