American strikes killed up to 35 IS members in Syria: US military

Published October 30, 2024 | 09:18 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) American air strikes killed up to 35 Islamic State group members in Syria earlier this week, the US military said Wednesday.

"The strikes targeted multiple ISIS locations in the Syrian desert, targeting multiple ISIS senior leaders," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on social media, using an acronym for the Islamic State (IS) group.

There are no indications of civilian casualties from the strikes, which were carried out on October 28, CENTCOM said.

"The air strikes will disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan, organize and conduct attacks against civilians as well as US allies and partners throughout the region and beyond," it added.

