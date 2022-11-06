UrduPoint.com

American Swimmer Ledecky Sets Second World Record In One Week

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2022 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) US swimmer Katie Ledecky has set a new world record in 800m freestyle at the FINA World Cup event in Indianapolis.

Ledecky finished in 7 minutes, 57.42 seconds on Saturday, beating the previous record of 7:59.34 set by Mireia Belmonte Garcia of Spain in August, 2013.

Last Saturday, Ledecky, 25, clocked 15:08.

24 in the 1,500m freestyle event at the FINA World Cup event in Toronto, Canada, setting another world record.

The swimmer's winning time was nearly ten seconds faster than the old record set by Sarah (Kohler) Wellbrock of Germany in 2019 (15:18.01).

On Friday, October 28, Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh, 16, set a new record in women's 400-meter freestyle, beating Ledecky at the Toronto stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup. McIntosh finished in 3:52.80, while Ledecky took silver (3:52.88).

